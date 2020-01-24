Woman Arrested Following Islington Crash

A Newcastle woman has been arrested, accused driving while more than four times over the legal blood alcohol limit last night.

It’s understood the 44-year-old woman was reversing out of an Islington driveway around 6pm when she collided with a parked car.

She allegedly she provided a breath test reading of 0.22.

The woman’s 4-year-old son, who was in the car at the time, was treated for a head laceration.

Police say it’s a timely reminder to motorists to be on their best behaviour on the roads, with double demerits in force for the Australia Day long weekend.

Image: NSW Police Force