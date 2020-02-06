Will there be rides at this year’s Newcastle show?

Richard & Kim caught up with Newcastle Show Association Vice President, Daniel Wallace, to ask about the pay dispute they are in with the Showmen’s Guild. If not resolved there may be no rides this year. Planning for alternative entertainment is underway in case a resolution is not reached before the show starts on March 6.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2HD-Interview-Daniel-Wallace-1.mp3