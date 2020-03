Police are looking for witnesses after an armed robbery at an East Maitland business last night.

Just before 9pm, a man entered a fast food restaurant on Lawes Street and threatened an employee with a baseball bat.

He fled the scene with a sum of cash, and was last seen wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

Investigators are asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward, or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.