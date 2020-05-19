Man Missing from Garden Suburb

Police are searching for a man who’s gone missing from Garden Suburb.

72-year-old John Gregory O’Neill, who goes by the name of Greg, was last seen leaving his Prospect Road home around 1:30pm yesterday.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall with a medium build and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy wind-breaker jacket, dark brown pants, a dark coloured baseball cap and was believed to be carrying a grey-gold umbrella.

Greg’s family says his disappearance is totally out of character.

Anyone who sees Greg or knows his whereabouts should contact Belmont Police Station on 4922 8899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.