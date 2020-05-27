Former Newcastle BHP steelworks employee, Aubrey Brooks, spoke on the passing of friend Denis Nichols. Denis was the former Hunter Workers’ Union Trade Leader, former Newcastle Deputy Mayor and local rugby league player.
Vale Denis Nichols
