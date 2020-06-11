Three Charged over Newcastle Drug and Weapon Supply

Three men have been charged following a month-long investigation into the alleged supply of drugs and weapons in Newcastle.

Detectives from Strike Force Bassy executed search warrants at properties in Mayfield, New Lambton, Hamilton and Sandgate yesterday.

It’s alleged they seized LSD, MDMA, cannabis, prescription medication, almost $30,000 in cash, mobile phones, a laptop and other items.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at a Turton Road home at New Lambton and has been charged with possession of an unauthorised firearm and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at a Beaumont Street unit and was also charged with possession of an unauthorised firearm and dealing with the proceeds of crime

Police also arrested another 49-year-old man at a Carrington Street, Mayfield unit, he was charged with drug supply.

They’ve all been refused bail to front Newcastle Local Court today.

Detective Superintendent, Brett Greentree says this has put a dent in the supply chain and they expect to make more arrests.