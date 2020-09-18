Water Restrictions to be Lifted

Hunter Water has confirmed Level 1 water restrictions will be removed from the 1st of October.

It comes after the region saw regular rainfall and reduced water consumption since the restrictions were introduced almost a year ago, which has seen total water storage levels rise by around 16%.

However, residents are still being urged to be mindful of water usage in the upcoming warmer months, to avoid having restrictions imposed once again.

Water saving measures include taking shorter showers, watering the garden before 10am and after 4pm and avoiding hosing hard surfaces.

