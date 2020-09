Richard & Kim spoke with Newcastle Knights Old Boy & General Football Manager, Danny Buderus, about Old Boys Day when the Knights take on the Dragons at home in the final regular home game of the season. We find out what Old Boys day means to Bedsey and get his thoughts on the team as they head into the finals for the first time since 2013. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2HD-interview-Danny-Buderus-1.mp3