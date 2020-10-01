Search for Missing Surfer off Newcastle Beach

A search has resumed for a surfer believed to be missing off Newcastle this morning.

Emergency services were called to Newcastle Beach around 6:20pm where a witness reported seeing a surfer struggling in the choppy conditions.

The Rescue Helicopter was called in to help with the search of the beach and the water but no one could be found before the search was suspended overnight.

Police say they are yet to receive any missing persons reports but they’re hoping to speak with any other surfers who may have been at the beach yesterday.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.