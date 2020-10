Newcastle police have now called off the search for a surfer, who reportedly ran into trouble at Newcastle Beach last night.

A witness called officers at about 6:30pm, after she saw a surfer struggling in the choppy conditions.

Investigators launched a large scale search operation, with the Rescue Helicopter and Marine Area Command called in to help.

However, they didn’t find anything this morning — and with no missing persons being reported in the area — they’ve now suspended the search.