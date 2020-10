Richard & Kim spoke with Dr Victoria Jack, Campaign Manager for Save Port Stephens Koalas, about Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley’s visit to the region yesterday. She was here to meet with concerned locals and inspect the area before she hands down her decision on the controversial Brandy Hill Quarry expansion due October 13. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/2HD-Interview-Victoria-Jack-.mp3