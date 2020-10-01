Anthony Albanese says Newcastle should be building trains again

Richard & Kim spoke with Federal Opposition leader South Sydney supporter, Anthony Albanese, about a range of issues including the Government’s handling of the pandemic, Jobkeeper and Jobseeker cuts, Labor’s call for more spending on roads, rail and manufacturing, his thoughts on the ongoing MUA dispute and the Rabbitohs taking the Knights in the elimination semi-final. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/2HD-Interview-Anthony-Albanese-2.mp3