Two Men Charged after Gun Found in Car at Lake Macquarie

Two men have been charged after a gun was allegedly found in a car at Gateshead yesterday.

Police first noticed the pair when their grey Volkswagen Golf allegedly sped away from them on Honeysuckle Drive at Newcastle around 12pm.

Officers later discovered the car parked at a licensed premises on the Pacific Highway at Gateshead, they searched it and reportedly found a sawn-off gun and ammunition.

The two men were located in the venue.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man over alleged firearm offences and driving while disqualified, while a 32-year-old was detained for allegedly breaching his bail.

They’ve both been refused bail and will appear at Belmont Local Court today.

Police are also appealing for dashcam footage of the Volkswagen from between 11am and 12:30pm.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Police Force