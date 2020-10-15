Richard King caught up with,Ex NRL player & commentator with NRL Nation for 2HD, Scott Sattler to chat about Round 3 of the NRL preliminary finals. The Friday night blockbuster with Melbourne Storm v Canberra Raiders at Suncorp and saturday night Premiers, Penrith Panthers (sattlers old club) do battle with South Sydney Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium. He also speaks about news doing the rounds in NRL World including word that Mitch Pearce could leave the Newcastle knights and head back to Bondi.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/2HD-interview-Scott-Sattler-.mp3