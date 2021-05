A new business in the Hunter Valley is open to help take out the frustrations of life by allowing you to smash things, even put a photo of your evil nemesis in the fold.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-Breakfast-Show-with-Phillippa-Stutton-25052021.mp3

To visit the Hunter Valley Smash Room click here

https://www.suttonestatehuntervalley.com/hunter-valley-smash-room