Tech talk with Tech guides Stephen Fenech

The guys talks about today digital wallet, are they safe? and how they work? TCL smartphone is no stranger to being the best screens due their heritage of TV screens. Should you reboot your phone? And if so how often?

Who is Stephen Fenech

Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products and trends.

