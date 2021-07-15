Hunter Valley Police District reminding locals they are out enforcing COVID-19 rules

Hunter Valley Police District (HVPD) officers are warning locals they are out and about continuing to enforce all COVID-19 Public Health Orders as the number of cases increase across the Greater Sydney area.

Thankfully, no cases have been recorded outside the Greater Sydney area, and police are focused on doing everything they can to ensure regional NSW remains safe from the virus.

The HVPD said the key to the success of keeping COVID-19 out of the regions so far has been community cooperation with the public health orders, and particularly, the willingness of locals to call out those who are still doing the wrong thing.

As Commissioner Fuller said earlier this week, there were more than 3000 COVID-19 related calls to Crimestoppers over the weekend across the state.

HVPD Commander Superintendent Tracy Chapman said now was not the time for complacency.

“It’s evident most people in our community appreciate the seriousness of the situation – so to those people I say thank you for your compliance so far and please continue what you’re doing to keep us safe,” Superintendent Chapman said.

“To those who think they don’t have to stick to the rules – police are out and about conducting patrols and will not hesitate to give you a ticket.”