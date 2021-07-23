NSW Health staff free parking at public hospitals

NSW Health will get access to free parking at public hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The free parking will be for the period of the current restrictions.

NSW Health Deputy Secretary Phil Minns said the temporary measure is being introduced to support staff during this current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In situations where the Government advises that the community should seek to avoid the use of public transport, relief from parking charges for NSW Health staff will be introduced at NSW Health facilities,” Phil Minns said.

“All NSW Health staff required to attend work at NSW Health facilities for the duration of the period where public transport services are compromised, will have access to free parking.”

The new measures will take effect from the next NSW Health pay cycle.

NSW Health also said they will be seeking the assistance of relevant local councils to waive parking fines around hospital and vaccination facilities for healthcare workers during these periods.

“We hope this action brings some peace of mind to all our health staff at this challenging time” Phil Minns said.

The NSW Government has committed more than $4 billion to the NSW health system to manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020.