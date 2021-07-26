Bushfire Rate Relief Extended

Residents of Cessnock and Singleton who lost their homes to the Black Summer bushfires will be eligible for rate relief for another six months.

The state government has extended its rate relief program for a second time since its inception in February 2020, injecting another $2.5 million into 34 councils across NSW.

The funding will be paid directly to the councils, meaning residents won’t have to worry about their rates for the second half of the 2020-2021 period.

To date, Cessnock Council has received $56,446 dollars to help cover the costs for 25 homeowners impacted by the fires, while Singleton has received $2,399 for seven properties affected locally.

The relief will allow residents to focus on recovering in the wake of the bushfires, with many property owners still in the process of rebuilding.