Covid Fragments Detected in Hunter Sewerage

Health authorities are urging people across the Hunter to get tested for COVID-19 after fragments of the virus were detected in local sewerage systems.

NSW Health say the virus has been detected in sewerage at Burwood Beach, Shortland and Belmont.

The treatment plants serve almost 400,000 people in more than 50 suburbs across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.

The warning comes as the state recorded 233 new local cases, with Sydney’s latest outbreak showing little sign of slowing down.

Anyone with even the mildest of symptoms of COVID-19 is urged to get tested and self-isolate.

