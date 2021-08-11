QR code checking in made easier for those without mobiles

Checking in at venues with the mandatory QR code is about to be a whole lot easier for locals who don’t have a mobile phone.

From Friday, customers will be able to register their details through Service NSW to get a card that can be printed out or mailed to you, that contains their details in a QR code that businesses and venues can scan for contact tracing.

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said customers said it will be a faster and safer way to complete the self-service webform check-in or paper sign-in currently used by customers without a smartphone.

“We want to make sure the COVID-Safe check-in as safe and as accessible as possible, which is why we’re introducing the COVID-19 check-in card,” Victor Dominello said.

“The days of seeking out somewhere to manually sign in with pen and paper should be an absolute last resort.”

The customer’s contact details will be securely stored within the QR code, which will prepopulate the webform when scanned by the business.

Service NSW is also rolling out two further enhancements to the Service NSW app.

The first allowing customers to review their check out history and add check out times and the second to make it easier for customers to sign into the ServiceNSW app wearing a mask.

“It is critical our contact tracers have the most accurate information possible so they can act quickly to contact casual and close contacts, which is why we’re making it possible for customers to review their check-in history and enter the correct check out time after the fact,” he said

“Customers will also be able to opt to extend their login-period for the Service NSW app to up to 4 hours, making it faster and easier to check-in without having to reenter a PIN or to remove their facemask to activate Face ID each time.”

The additional features will be available inside the Service NSW app from mid-August.

Customers will be able to register for their COVID-19 check-in card via the Service NSW website or by calling 13 77 88 from 13 August and can opt to receive it via email to print at home, or via postal mail.

Image credit: Victor Dominello MP Facebook page