Two More Schools become Covid Exposure Sites

Two more schools are closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing today after becoming the latest in the Hunter to be named as potential Covid-19 exposure sites.

San Clemente High at Mayfield announced this morning one of it’s students had become a confirmed Covid case.

In a statement, the school said the student was on campus while infectious for one day on Thursday 5 August.

They also caught the following buses to and from school that day:

Bus 6222 from Jesmond to Mayfield from 7:45am – 8:10am

Bus 6165 from Mayfield to Jesmond from 2:55pm – 3:20pm

It’s understood the student was wearing a facemask and sat alone on both journeys, however, anyone on either bus at the above times are considered close contacts.

On Tuesday evening, Fennell Bay Public School in Lake Macquarie alerted parents, staff and students via Facebook that a student had tested positive to the virus.

It’s not currently known what year group this student is in.

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper says the child was infectious on site from Tuesday August 3 to Thursday August 5.

All staff and students from both schools have been asked to isolate and wait for an update from NSW Health.

This morning, Hunter New England Health also confirmed reports that two of the confirmed cases announced yesterday worked in aged care facilities while infectious.

Residents from the Masonic Village, Edgeworth and HammondCare, Waratah facilities have been tested and are waiting for results.

Staff who are considered close contacts have been directed to test and isolate for 14 days.