Court for another person who hosted gatherings at Shortland

Another person has been handed a date in court for hosting gatherings at Shortland.

Newcastle City Police District officers allege a 22-year-old man hosted a number of large gatherings at a home on Sandgate Road, on three separate nights from Wednesday 28 to Friday 30 July 2021.

The man has been served a Future Court Attendance Notice for breaching the current Public Health Order.

He is due to face Newcastle Local Court on Tuesday 28 September 2021.

It’s not the first person spoken to by police over the gatherings, two women, aged 21 and 20, have previously been issued Future Court Attendance Notices for attending the gatherings; they remain before the courts.

All three people have since tested positive to COVID-19 and are now isolating.

A further three people – two men aged 21 and 26, and a 20-year-old woman – were issued with $1000 Penalty Infringement Notices for attending the gatherings as police continue their inquiries to identify further guests.

