Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 17th August

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded 10 additional cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
That brings the total for the district to 130 cases in this delta outbreak.
Of the 10 new cases today:
- 5 are from Maitland LGA, 3 from Lake Macquarie LGA, 2 from Newcastle LGA.
- 9 are linked to previously reported cases, 1 is still under investigation.
- 6 were infectious while in the community – 3 infectious during their entire period and 3 for part of their infectious period.
- No cases were associated with the aged care cluster.
To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations
Image credit: HNE Health Facebook page