Sustainability grants available at Lake Mac

Lake Macquarie City Council is encouraging local community groups to think of projects that encourage sustainable behaviour.

There’s some encouragement, grants of up to $5000.

Sustainability Engagement Coordinator Chris Harle said the Lake Mac Community Environment Grants Program was open to all non-profit community organisations in the city, including P&C groups, community preschools and Sustainable Neighbourhood Groups.

“We’re open to any ideas and applications that focus on those core themes of environment and sustainability,” she said.

“That could be something like bush regeneration or a community garden, but it’s important for eligible groups to remember that sustainability is broader than veggie gardens and compost bins.”

“Projects for consideration could be anything from encouraging sustainable behaviour by reducing resource consumption to initiatives that promote active transport options like cycling, walking and running.”

Council’s most recent round of funding included $3600 for Carey Bay Preschool to install a 5000-litre rainwater tank, $2200 for community group Warm Blankets for Everyone to help create blankets for the needy out of scrap material and $5000 for Dudley Public School to create a native sensory garden. Earlier grants helped Landcare groups rehabilitate bushland at Eleebana and Rankin Park.

The projects do need to meet certain criteria.

“The projects need to address at least one of our four environmental sustainability criteria,” Chris Harle said.

“They are: protecting and enhancing our natural landscapes, supporting resilient communities, creating a sustainable city and communities, and finally, promoting responsible consumption and production.”

An online information session will be held for interested applicants on Wednesday 25 August from 5-6pm, with applications open until Friday 17 September.

Go to lakemac.com.au for more information and to apply.

Image credit: Lake Macquarie City Council