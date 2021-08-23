Tourism To Boost Newcastle Covid Recovery

When it’s business as usual, more than 5.1 million visitors flock to Newcastle every year for our beaches, art, food and fun bringing with them a $945 million boost to the local economy.

So it’s not surprising a tourism-led Covid-19 recovery from the Delta outbreak is on the horizon.

Newcastle Council is committed to enhancing the local visitor experience, with tourism set to play a vital role in the city’s economic recovery.

“Our sights are set on tourism to bolster Newcastle’s Covid-disrupted economy by leveraging and celebrating Newcastle’s cultural, natural and built heritage points of difference,” Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.

The groundwork is already being laid, with Expressions of Interest open for a mentorship set to help ten local businesses lure visitors back to the city once restrictions ease.

The Product Development Mentoring Program was established in the wake of the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 and garnered great results.

Household names and local favourites Baked Uprising, Urban Hum, and Mitch Revs Gallery were among the first fifteen businesses to benefit, and newcomer Newy Rides was born from the program.

“Baked Uprising and Mitch Revs Gallery explored new opportunities in the tourism market to enhance their core offerings,” Cr Nelmes said.

“Urban Hum refined their tourism experience while other businesses have expanded their operations, employed new staff and relaunched products, which were put on hold by Covid-19.”

In 2021, the program will be delivered virtually, with an in-depth business review followed by five one-on-one mentoring sessions with an expert consultant, tailored to each individual operator’s needs.

If you bake, make or do in Newcastle, head to Council’s website to find out more.