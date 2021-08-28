Drugs busts and Public Health Order breaches in the Hunter

There’s plenty of drug busts and Public Health Order breaches to keep the Hunter Valley Police District busy.

At 12:15am on Friday, August 27, police in Cessnock stopped a black Nissan on Wollombi Road at Bellbird for a random breath test and a Public Health Order compliance check.

The driver and the passenger were asked to show their ID – police searched the vehicle and allegedly found several bags containing illegal drugs believed to be methylamphetamine.

The drugs were seized and the female driver, a 30-year-old from Weston was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station.

She has been charged with three offences relating to the illegal drugs and the supply of them. She was refused bail and faced Cessnock Local Court.

Meantime, on Sunday, August 22, at about 2:30am Muswellbrook police stopped a Blue Ford on Liverpool Street in Scone.

Firstly, the occupants were in found to be in breach of the Public Health Orders travelling without a reasonable excuse; not only that the occupants were from different households and were not wearing face mask.

A search of the vehicle located a quantity of methylamphetamine and a sum of money as well as items associated with the selling of illegal drugs.

A 27-year-old male was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook where he was charged with seven offences relating to the illegal drugs and COVID-19. He will appear at Muswellbrook Local Court in November.