Bill Smith was one of the most prominent figures in this community for more than 50 years, he was a representative at the National Aboriginal Conference for five years. He was a councilor of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission. He had the ear of prime ministers, and he had the floor at many international talks and conferences, as he was a voice of his people for all people.

Richard and Shanna spoke to John ‘Choc’ Anderson to discuss the life of Bill Smith.

Listen to the podcast here.