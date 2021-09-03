Richard And Shanna

John ‘Choc’ Anderson to discuss the life of Bill Smith

Bill Smith was one of the most prominent figures in this community for more than 50 years,  he was a representative at the National Aboriginal Conference for five years. He was a councilor of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission. He had the ear of prime ministers, and he had the floor at many international talks and conferences, as he was a voice of his people for all people.

Richard and Shanna spoke to John ‘Choc’ Anderson to discuss the life of Bill Smith.

