Man charged over violent home invasion in Raymond Terrace

A man has been charged after a violent home invasion at Raymond Terrace,.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police said they were called to Ocean Rover Way on Wednesday after a man allegedly assaulted a number of people at a house.

Police started their investigations and arrested a 20-year-old man at Jesmond.

He was charged with aggravated break and enter, commit assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of armed with intent and police allege he was armed with a knife and a metal picket.

Police did have other charges against the man as well.

He was refused bail, and faced Newcastle Local Court.