Eleven new COVID-19 cases in the Hunter including a mine worker

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded an additional eleven cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

There are now a total of 204 cases in the current outbreak, there are 85 active cases.

A mine worker in the Hunter is confirmed to have tested positive.

The employee works at Centennial’s Mandalong Mine at Morriset in Lake Macquarie.

Kate Brassil, spokesperson for Centennial has said the employee tested positive yesterday.

“Mandalong immediately identified colleagues deemed to be ‘close contacts’ and they were advised to undertake a COVID test and to isolate for 14 days. Any exposed areas of the site underwent a deep clean overnight.”

“As a result of the well-established COVID safe practices at Mandalong, including the segregation of shifts and the responsible actions of our COVID positive employee Mandalong continues to operate.”

The cases today are from:

4 are from Port Stephens LGA

-3 in Salamander Bay (were isolating while infectious, linked to current positive household case)

– 1 in Heatherbrae (was infectious in community, unlinked, investigations ongoing)

2 from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 1 in Swansea Heads (was isolating while infectious, linked to current positive household case)

– 1 in Whitebridge (was isolating while infectious, linked to current positive household case)

2 from Newcastle LGA

– 1 in North Lambton (was isolating while infectious, linked to current positive household case)

– 1 in New Lambton (was infectious in community, unlinked, investigations ongoing)

1 from Maitland LGA

– 1 in Raworth (was isolating while infectious, linked to current positive household case)

1 from Upper Hunter LGA

– 1 in Parkville (infectious status is under investigation, unlinked, investigations ongoing)

1 from Armidale LGA

– 1 in Castle Doyle (was infectious in community, unlinked, investigations ongoing)

5 people are currently being cared for in hospital. 0 are in ICU.

7 of the cases are linked. 4 were infectious in the community.

649 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode