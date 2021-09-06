COVID-19 cases in the Hunter continue over the weekend

Cases of COVID-19 in the Hunter New England Health District continued to rise over the weekend.

There were an additional 12 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday night bringing the total for the District to 228.

The cases yesterday were:

1 in Armidale LGA. This is a low positive and further testing will occur.

1 is in Cessnock LGA

– Abermain, was infectious in the community, linked to a work exposure

– Gundy, has been isolating at home – no risk to the local community

– 1 in Thornton, was infectious in the community

– 1 in Metford, was infectious in the community, linked to a workplace exposure

– 2 in Salamander Bay, isolating at home, linked to Shoal Bay cluster

– 2 in Medowie, isolating at home, linked to Shoal Bay cluster

– 1 in Heatherbrae, was isolating, linked to Motto Farm Motel cluster

– 1 in Nelson Bay, was infectious in the community, linked to Motto Farm Motel cluster

– 1 in Shoal Bay, was infectious in the community, linked to Shoal Bay cluster

395 close contacts in isolation

As many recent cases were infectious in the community, we strongly urge anyone who has even the mildest of symptoms to please get tested as soon as possible.

A local coal mine was partly shut for deep cleaning over the weekend after two positive cases were confirmed to have been at the site on Friday night.

Hunter Valley Operations confirmed two contractors working at the mine near Singleton at the Coal Handling and Preparation area of the site tested positive to COVID-19.

Over the weekend the area of the mine where the contractors were was shut down and deep cleaned.

All of the other operations at the mine have continued as normal.

Statement from Hunter Valley Operations: