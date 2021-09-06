COVID-19 cases in the Hunter continue over the weekend

Cases of COVID-19 in the Hunter New England Health District continued to rise over the weekend.
There were an additional 12 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday night bringing the total for the District to 228.
The cases yesterday were:
- 1 in Armidale LGA. This is a low positive and further testing will occur.
- 1 is in Cessnock LGA
– Abermain, was infectious in the community, linked to a work exposure
- 1 in Upper Hunter LGA
– Gundy, has been isolating at home – no risk to the local community
- 2 in Maitland LGA
– 1 in Thornton, was infectious in the community
– 1 in Metford, was infectious in the community, linked to a workplace exposure
- 7 in Port Stephens LGA
– 2 in Salamander Bay, isolating at home, linked to Shoal Bay cluster
– 2 in Medowie, isolating at home, linked to Shoal Bay cluster
– 1 in Heatherbrae, was isolating, linked to Motto Farm Motel cluster
– 1 in Nelson Bay, was infectious in the community, linked to Motto Farm Motel cluster
– 1 in Shoal Bay, was infectious in the community, linked to Shoal Bay cluster
- 8 people are in hospital , 0 in ICU (of total cases in HNE)
- 395 close contacts in isolation
“HVO immediately enacted their COVID-19 response plan after receiving notification on Friday evening and the site continues to follow this protocol, which includes contact tracing and deep cleaning in and around the CHPP.”
“NSW Health has advised that they will notify any potential close contacts, who will then be instructed to undergo testing and remain isolated for 14 days.”
“Casual contacts of the two workers will be advised to undergo testing and remain isolated until they receive a negative test result.”
“HVO has worked over the weekend to shut down the CHPP while awaiting test results and will continue to follow the advice of health authorities in implementing appropriate protocols.”