Newcastle part of COVID-19 two-in-one vaccination clinical trial

Newcastle has been chosen as one of the places for a trial vaccine for both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu virus.

The Novavax trial will be done across a dozen locations in Australia including at the Hunter Diabetes Centre in Newcastle.

To participate in the trial for the two-in-one shot you must have had two COVID-19 vaccine doses prior to July 30th, be in good health and be aged between 50 and 70 years old.

You can register your interest and find out more details at the Hunter Diabetes Centre’s website: https://www.aimcentre.com.au/clinical-trials/covid-vaccine/?fbclid=IwAR0fQMFJ1j4ZKAElDv9Jg1k84CCdNONymmWgOYmbST_aCpK3IZGoFamKgJA

Recruitment kicks off today and will run for the next two weeks.

Image credit: Hunter Diabetes Centre Facebook page