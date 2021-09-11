Man charged over domestic-related assault at Hamilton

A man has been charged over a domestic-related assault at Hamilton yesterday.

Newcastle City Police District officers were called to a unit on Fowler Street at about 6:30am – when they arrived a 24-year-old woman was outside the unit and told officers a man known to her had allegedly entered the unit via an opened door about 3am.

Police were told the man assaulted the woman using a crowbar and she suffered minor injuries.

She advised police a female relative, aged 22, and two young children were still inside the home.

It will be alleged that the man was in possession of a crowbar and knife, and threatened police, refusing to allow entry.

Specialist officers, including Police Negotiators, also attended the scene and at about 9am, the younger woman and the two children walked out of the unit uninjured.

About 10am, the man walked out of the unit and was arrested.

The 26-year-old man was taken by NSW Ambulance paramedics to John Hunter Hospital for assessment.

After being assessed the man was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic), assault occasioning actual bodily harm, use etc weapon to prevent lawful detention etc, aggravated break and with intent armed.

He has been bail refused to appear in court in Newcastle today.

Image credit: Newcastle City Police District Facebook page