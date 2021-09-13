Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 13th September

Today there were an additional 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Hunter New England Health District.
It brings the total for the region to 310 new cases, 161 of those cases are active cases.
The cases today don’t include a breakdown of where people were infectious in the community; Hunter New England Health said due to the high percentage of infectious people in the community and the geographical spread, their public health advice is that there is no longer a public health benefit to break these down for each individual case and suburb.
So, the 18 cases are from:
- 5 are from Newcastle LGA
– 2 in Mayfield
– 2 in Mayfield West
– 1 in Elermore Vale
– 1 in Hamilton South
- 5 are from Lake Macquarie LGA
– 2 in Arcadia Vale
– 1 in Balcolyn
– 1 in Blackalls Park
– 1 in Boolaroo
- 4 are from Port Stephens LGA
– 1 in Salamander Bay
– 1 in Nelson Bay
– 1 in Anna Bay
– 1 in Soldiers Point
- 2 are from Maitland LGA
– 2 in Tenambit
- 2 are from Cessnock LGA
– 1 in Greta
– 1 in Weston
- 9 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 0 are in ICU.
- 8 of the cases are linked, 2 unlinked and 8 under investigation.
- 2 were isolating while infectious, 8 were infectious in the community, with 8 under investigation.
- 546 close contacts are in isolation.
To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode.
To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations.