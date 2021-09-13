Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 13th September

Today there were an additional 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Hunter New England Health District.

It brings the total for the region to 310 new cases, 161 of those cases are active cases.

The cases today don’t include a breakdown of where people were infectious in the community; Hunter New England Health said due to the high percentage of infectious people in the community and the geographical spread, their public health advice is that there is no longer a public health benefit to break these down for each individual case and suburb.

So, the 18 cases are from:

5 are from Newcastle LGA

– 2 in Mayfield

– 2 in Mayfield West

– 1 in Elermore Vale

– 1 in Hamilton South

– 2 in Mayfield – 2 in Mayfield West – 1 in Elermore Vale – 1 in Hamilton South 5 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 2 in Arcadia Vale

– 1 in Balcolyn

– 1 in Blackalls Park

– 1 in Boolaroo

– 2 in Arcadia Vale – 1 in Balcolyn – 1 in Blackalls Park – 1 in Boolaroo 4 are from Port Stephens LGA

– 1 in Salamander Bay

– 1 in Nelson Bay

– 1 in Anna Bay

– 1 in Soldiers Point

– 1 in Salamander Bay – 1 in Nelson Bay – 1 in Anna Bay – 1 in Soldiers Point 2 are from Maitland LGA

– 2 in Tenambit

– 2 in Tenambit 2 are from Cessnock LGA

– 1 in Greta

– 1 in Weston

– 1 in Greta – 1 in Weston 9 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 0 are in ICU.

8 of the cases are linked, 2 unlinked and 8 under investigation.

2 were isolating while infectious, 8 were infectious in the community, with 8 under investigation.

546 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode