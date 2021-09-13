Lake Mac Trio Charged with using Gun to Demand Cash

Three men have been charged after allegedly using a gun to threaten and demand money from a Lake Macquarie resident.

Police were called to a home on Wood Street at Bonnells Bay around 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon, following reports the trio had threatened an occupant with a gun and demanded cash before fleeing in a grey Holden Commodore.

The car was spotted a short time later at a service station on Fishing Point Road, where police stopped the vehicle and arrested a 22-year-old man.

Inquiries led police to a home on Grand Parade where another two men, both aged 20, were arrested.

Officers also allege two firearms were located inside a backpack on the property.

All three have been charged with demand money with menace in company and use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence.

They were refused bail to face court on Monday.