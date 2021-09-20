SES Crews step in to save Port Puppy

Port Stephens SES crews stepped in to save a plucky pup from a sticky situation on Sunday.

The puppy, Dakota, was playing in her owners’ Raymond Terrace backyard with her siblings when her head became trapped in an opening on a car ramp.

Her owners tried to no avail to free her, using washing detergent and other lubrication methods to make it easier to pull her head back through the gap.

Eventually they realised it was time to call the experts and contacted their local SES unit.

Rescue operators used a hydraulic combi tool to spread the metal bars, making sure to keep Dakota’s face protected.

They managed to release her without any fuss and handed Dakota back to her owners safe and sound.