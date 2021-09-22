Drink Driving Charges after Waratah West Crash

A man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught driving at four times the legal limit at Waratah West.

About 2 o’clock Wednesday morning, emergency services responded to reports of a crash on University Drive and arrived to find a Honda Accord had left the road and hit a tree.

The 28-year-old driver was treated by paramedics for minor injuries and underwent a roadside breath test which police say returned a positive result.

A second analysis was carried out at Waratah Police Station, with that test returning an alleged result of 0.241.

The man’s license was immediately suspended and he’ll face court in October charged with High Range PCA.