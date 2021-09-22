Earthquake in Melbourne felt as far as Newcastle

An earthquake in Melbourne has been felt as far as Newcastle.

According to GeoScience Australia, the 6.0 magnitude earthquake’s epicentre is near Mansfield, at the foothills of the state’s high country and struck at about 9:15am today.

There was a 4.0 magnitude quake at 9:33am nearby and a third at 9:54am measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale.

It’s the first time in 24 years Australia has experienced an earthquake about 6.0.

Workers have evacuated buildings in Honeysuckle as a precaution.

The earthquake in Melbourne today was stronger than the one which hit Newcastle in 1989 which measured 5.6 on the Richter scale.

Tremors were also felt as far as Canberra and Adelaide, Dubbo and Tasmania.

Image credit: GeoScience Australia