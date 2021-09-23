News

Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 23rd September

The Hunter New England Health District recorded another big day of case numbers. 

In the 24 hours to 8pm last night there were an additional 41 cases of COVID-19. 

It brings the total for the health district to 562 in the current outbreak and there are currently 347 active cases. 

  • 26 are from Lake Macquarie LGA
    – 4 in Toronto
    – 3 in Cardiff
    – 3 in Mount Hutton
    – 2 in Blackalls Park
    – 2 in Booragul
    – 2 in Macquarie Hills
    – 2 in Mirrabooka
    – 2 in Warners Bay
    – 1 in Arcadia Vale
    – 1 in Cardiff South
    – 1 in Coorangong
    – 1 in Eleebana
    – 1 in Glendale
    – 1 in Kahibah
  • 7 are from Newcastle LGA
    – 2 in Hamilton South
    – 1 in Adamstown
    – 1 in Elermore Vale
    – 1 in Merewether
    – 1 in Newcastle
    – 1 in Shortland
  • 2 are from Cessnock LGA
    – 1 in Cessnock
    – 1 in Cliftleigh
  • 2 are from Maitland LGA
    – 1 in East Maitland
    – 1 in Thornton
  • 2 are from Muswellbrook LGA
    – 2 in Muswellbrook
  • 1 is from Port Stephens LGA
    – 1 in Medowie
  • 1 is from Mid-Coast LGA
    – 1 in Possum Brush
  • 23 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 0 are in ICU.
  • 21 are linked, 6 are unlinked, and 14 are still under investigation.
  • 13 were infectious in the community, 16 were isolating while infectious, 12 are still under investigation.
  • 765 close contacts are in isolation.
To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode.
 
To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations.
