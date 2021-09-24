Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 24th September

The Hunter New England Health District recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

It brings the total number of cases for the current outbreak to 600, there are currently 373 active cases.

The cases today are from:

14 are from Newcastle LGA

– 3 in Merewether

– 1 in Mayfield

– 1 in Wallsend

– 1 in Elermore Vale

– 1 in Newcastle

– 1 in Hamilton South

– 1 in New Lambton

– 1 in Jesmond

– 1 in Islington

– 1 in Kotara South

– 1 in Newcastle West

– 1 in Warabrook

– 3 in Cardiff

– 2 in Toronto

– 1 in Mount Hutton

– 1 in Cooranbong

– 1 in Morriset

– 6 in Weston

– 1 in Branxton

– 3 in East Maitland

– 1 in Rutherford

– 1 in Thornton

– 2 in Raymond Terrace

– 1 in Muswellbrook

– 1 in Darawank

15 are linked, 13 are unlinked, and 10 are still under investigation.

9 were infectious in the community, 9 were isolating while infectious, 10 are still under investigation.

773 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode