Vaccination clinics at Belmont this weekend

There are some specific vaccination clinics happening this weekend at the Belmont Mass Vaccination Centre.

This Saturday and Sunday (25 and 26 September), walk-in Pfizer clinics will be open to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 12 years and older, including non-Aboriginal partners and household members.

Any children aged 15 years and younger must be accompanied by a parent/guardian aged over 18 years.

The clinics will operate from 9am to 3pm and appointments are not needed. We ask that people wear a mask and bring their Medicare card and ID (eg: licence, student card).

Today, 24th September, any teachers and HSC students who have not had their COVID-19 vaccination can walk in to the Belmont clinic today and receive their immunisation. No booking is necessary.

