News

Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 25th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. 
 
The total for the district is now 628, with 394 cases currently active cases. 
 
The cases today are from:
  • 18 are from Lake Macquarie LGA
    – 3 in Cooranbong
    – 2 in Charlestown
    – 2 in Toronto
    – 2 in Warners Bay
    – 1 in Belmont
    – 1 in Bolton Point
    – 1 in Booragul
    – 1 in Cardiff South
    – 1 in Dudley
    – 1 in Edgeworth
    – 1 in Mount Hutton
    – 1 in Wangi Wangi
    – 1 in Woodrising
  • 5 are from Cessnock LGA
    – 3 in Kurri Kurri
    – 2 in Weston
  • 3 are from Newcastle LGA
    – 1 in Adamstown
    – 1 in Newcastle East
    – 1 in Wallsend
  • 2 are from Maitland LGA
    – 1 in Metford
    – 1 in Thornton
  • 2 are from Singleton LGA
    – 2 in Singleton
  • 1 is from Port Stephens LGA
    – 1 in Raymond Terrace
  • 15 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 1 is in ICU.
  • 18 are linked, 9 are unlinked, and 4 are still under investigation.
  • 20 were infectious in the community, 8 were isolating while infectious, 3 are still under investigation.
  • 743 close contacts are in isolation.
To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode.
 
To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations.
Previous Article
X
X