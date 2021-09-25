Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 25th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
The total for the district is now 628, with 394 cases currently active cases.
The cases today are from:
- 18 are from Lake Macquarie LGA
– 3 in Cooranbong
– 2 in Charlestown
– 2 in Toronto
– 2 in Warners Bay
– 1 in Belmont
– 1 in Bolton Point
– 1 in Booragul
– 1 in Cardiff South
– 1 in Dudley
– 1 in Edgeworth
– 1 in Mount Hutton
– 1 in Wangi Wangi
– 1 in Woodrising
- 5 are from Cessnock LGA
– 3 in Kurri Kurri
– 2 in Weston
- 3 are from Newcastle LGA
– 1 in Adamstown
– 1 in Newcastle East
– 1 in Wallsend
- 2 are from Maitland LGA
– 1 in Metford
– 1 in Thornton
- 2 are from Singleton LGA
– 2 in Singleton
- 1 is from Port Stephens LGA
– 1 in Raymond Terrace
- 15 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 1 is in ICU.
- 18 are linked, 9 are unlinked, and 4 are still under investigation.
- 20 were infectious in the community, 8 were isolating while infectious, 3 are still under investigation.
- 743 close contacts are in isolation.
To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode.
To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations.