Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 25th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

The total for the district is now 628, with 394 cases currently active cases.

The cases today are from:

18 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 3 in Cooranbong

– 2 in Charlestown

– 2 in Toronto

– 2 in Warners Bay

– 1 in Belmont

– 1 in Bolton Point

– 1 in Booragul

– 1 in Cardiff South

– 1 in Dudley

– 1 in Edgeworth

– 1 in Mount Hutton

– 1 in Wangi Wangi

– 1 in Woodrising

– 3 in Cooranbong – 2 in Charlestown – 2 in Toronto – 2 in Warners Bay – 1 in Belmont – 1 in Bolton Point – 1 in Booragul – 1 in Cardiff South – 1 in Dudley – 1 in Edgeworth – 1 in Mount Hutton – 1 in Wangi Wangi – 1 in Woodrising 5 are from Cessnock LGA

– 3 in Kurri Kurri

– 2 in Weston

– 3 in Kurri Kurri – 2 in Weston 3 are from Newcastle LGA

– 1 in Adamstown

– 1 in Newcastle East

– 1 in Wallsend

– 1 in Adamstown – 1 in Newcastle East – 1 in Wallsend 2 are from Maitland LGA

– 1 in Metford

– 1 in Thornton

– 1 in Metford – 1 in Thornton 2 are from Singleton LGA

– 2 in Singleton

– 2 in Singleton 1 is from Port Stephens LGA

– 1 in Raymond Terrace

– 1 in Raymond Terrace 15 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 1 is in ICU.

18 are linked, 9 are unlinked, and 4 are still under investigation.

20 were infectious in the community, 8 were isolating while infectious, 3 are still under investigation.

743 close contacts are in isolation.