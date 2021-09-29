Alleged Street Racers Charged by Police

A man and woman have been charged over an alleged street race at Belford.

Around 11:30pm Tuesday, police were patrolling the New England Highway when they saw a red Subaru WRX and a silver Ford Falcon heading south at speed.

The officers activated their warning lights as the vehicle continued racing southbound side-by-side, allegedly hitting speeds of over 170km/h per hour in a 110km/h zone.

The cars kept driving for about a kilometre before stopping and speaking with police.

A 23-year-old woman allegedly behind the wheel of the Subaru and a 55-year-old man allegedly driving the Ford were both issued court attendance notices for organising or promoting a race between vehicles.

The pair will face court on November 25.