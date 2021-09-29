Storm Season To Hit Hunter This Week

Storm season will arrive in the Hunter this week and we are being warned to prepare now for flash floods.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast this year’s storm season, which will run from October to March, will be wetter than average bringing with it more instances of heavy rain and the very real risk of riverine and flash flooding.

Last season saw similar conditions, and communities in the Hunter and Central Coast, including Tuggerah Lakes, Wyong, Dora Creek, Lake Macquarie, Wallsend, Newcastle, Tomaree, Port Stephens, Maitland and Singleton have been put on high alert by the State Emergency Service.

Commander of the SES Northern Zone, Chief Superintendent Stephen Patterson, said communities have experienced flooding before and they will again.

“We all saw what the last season brought, with many across the region hit hard by the major flooding in March. That’s why it’s really important everyone, whether it be residents, business owners, and even people who travel into the area for work, know their risks and have a plan,” he said.

The warning coincides with the launch of a new awareness campaign ‘Get Ready NSW’ from the service, which offers residents practical steps on how to prepare themselves and their properties.

Simple actions such as trimming trees and branches around the home, having an emergency kit ready, and knowing what your evacuation plan is, including plans for your animals can make the difference in an emergency.

Mr Patterson explained the series of videos are designed to help people, especially newcomers to the area, know what they can do before a severe weather event strikes.

“Our volunteers have seen first-hand the difference good preparation can make when floods hit their community and that’s what we want to encourage more of,” he added.

The SES is also ramping up its own preparations with continued training and the deployment of new rescue vehicles ahead of the storm season.

For more information on the Get Ready NSW campaign and how to prepare visit the SES website.