Two people tragically die after contracting COVID-19 in Hunter New England Health District

Tragically two people have died after contracting COVID-19 in the last 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Sadly, a man in his 40s in the Lake Macquarie LGA died at home with COVID-19 and a man in his 50s from Newcastle died at the Calvary Mater Hospital with COVID-19. The Lake Macquarie man was unvaccinated and the Newcastle man had received his first dose of vaccine.

Hunter New England Health has expressed their sincere condolences to the family and friends of these men.

In the last day there were an additional 55 cases of COVID-19 recorded bringing the total for the outbreak to 837. 524 of the cases are currently active.

The cases today are from: 18 are from Newcastle LGA

– 2 in Jesmond – 2 in New Lambton – 2 in Adamstown – 2 in Highfields – 1 in Mayfield – 1 in Cooks Hill – 1 in Newcastle – 1 in Shortland – 1 in Tarro – 1 in Kotara – 1 in Hamilton – 1 in Hamilton South – 1 in Lambton – 1 in Georgetown – 1 in Waratah West 12 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 2 in Mount Hutton – 2 in Gateshead – 1 in Seahampton – 1 in Charlestown – 1 in Boolaroo – 1 in Edgeworth – 1 in Eleebana – 1 in Marks Point – 1 in Swansea – 1 in Whitebridge 11 are from Cessnock LGA

– 4 in Cessnock – 4 in Weston – 2 in Kurri Kurri – 1 in Bellbird 9 are from Maitland LGA

– 5 in Metford – 2 in Rutherford – 1 in Chisholm – 1 in Morpeth 3 are from Port Stephens LGA

– 2 in Raymond Terrace – 1 in Tanilba Bay 1 is from Singleton LGA

– 1 in Singleton Heights 1 is from Mid-Coast LGA

– 1 in Booral 16 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 2 are in ICU.

28 are linked, 17 are unlinked, and 10 are still under investigation.

34 were infectious in the community, 15 were isolating while infectious, 6 are still under investigation.

613 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode