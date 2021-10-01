Covid Strikes At John Hunter Maternity Ward and Neonatal ICU

A Covid-19 outbreak at a major Hunter hospital has seen the virus spread inside a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and maternity ward.



So far, four mothers and two fathers who visited their newborns at the John Hunter have tested positive, after a patient on the maternity ward developed symptoms and was diagnosed last Sunday, September 26.



Health authorities say there is minimal risk to the premature babies in the NICU who have been tested numerous times, all returning negative results.

The Unit remains operational after being deep cleaned, but dozens of staff and family members are now in isolation.

No maternity or NICU personnel have tested positive at this stage.

More to come.