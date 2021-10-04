Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 4th October

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

It brings the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 1,135.

NSW Health is also closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation in Cowra, Muswellbrook and Port Macquarie and will provide further advice in relation to these LGAs today.

The cases today are from:

21 are from Cessnock LGA

– 6 in Paxton

– 5 in Cessnock

– 4 in Kurri Kurri

– 1 in Aberdare

– 1 in Cliftleigh

– 1 in East Branxton

– 1 in Elrington

– 1 in Heddon Greta

– 1 in Weston

– 4 in Morisset

– 3 in Gateshead

– 2 in Blacksmiths

– 2 in Valentine

– 1 in Balcolyn

– 1 in Belmont

– 1 in Cardiff

– 1 in Charlestown

– 1 in Dora Creek

– 1 in Marks Point

– 1 in Seahampton

– 1 in Warners Bay

– 2 in Maitland

– 2 in Thornton

– 1 in Aberglasslyn

– 1 in Telarah

– 1 in Tenambit

– 1 in Rutherford

– 1 in Adamstown

– 1 in Hamilton South

– 1 in Mayfield

– 1 in Merewether

– 1 in Shortland

– 1 in Wallsend

– 1 in Waratah

– 2 in Raymond Terrace

– 1 in Anna Bay

– 1 in Muswellbrook

40 are linked, 11 are unlinked, and 8 are still under investigation.

26 were infectious in the community, 25 were isolating while infectious, 8 are still under investigation.