Investigations underway after woman killed in two car crash at Tea Gardens

Investigations are underway after a woman was killed in a two car crash at Tea Gardens yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Pindimar Road near Myall Way just before 11:30am after they’re told a woman stopped her Nissan Dualis on the shoulder of the road, when it was struck by a Suburu Forester.

Tragically the 64-year-old woman died at the scene and she is yet to be formally identified.

The driver of the Suburu, a 46-year-old man was freed after being trapped in the vehicle. He was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers established a crime scene which has been examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

As the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing, anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Image credit: NSW Police Force Facebook