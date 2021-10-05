Dominic Perrottet has been voted in as the new Premier of NSW.

He secured 39 of the votes at the Liberal Party room meeting compared to the five votes that went the way of Planning Minister Rob Stokes.

Rob Stokes has released a statement congratulating his “great friend” on being chosen as the new leader.

“Dom has proven himself as an outstanding Treasurer and will be a great Premier. He has my full support.”

“The community now rightfully expect us to get on with the job we were elected to do and ensure that we recover from the pandemic and regain our freedom.”

Tourism and Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres was elected as the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party unopposed.

It comes after Gladys Berejiklian announced she would be resigning from the position amid an ICAC investigation.

The NSW Nationals are yet to hold a party room meeting to elect their new Leader after John Barilaro resigned yesterday.