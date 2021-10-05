Major Restoration on the way for Sandgate Cemetery Chapel

An integral feature of Sandgate Cemetery is getting a major upgrade.

Northern Cemeteries has matched a $330,000 state government grant to restore the cemetery’s heritage listed Catholic mortuary chapel.

The repair work will see the chapel’s existing defects and safety hazards fixed including damaged bricks, deteriorated pathways and the current amenities which are unfit for use.

Northern Cemeteries’ Acting Chief Executive Officer David Ham said the repair work will deliver a comfortable indoor space for people of all faiths to farewell their loved ones, and offer a suitable venue to be used by diverse cultural and community groups.

“The chapel’s refurbishment will allow us to provide a functional venue for people of all denominations and faith groups to use when they are planning funeral and memorial services,” Mr Ham said.

“Additionally, we support a number of community events throughout the year which are currently hosted off site and we are looking forward to accommodating these important activities at Sandgate.”

The chapel was built in 1936 and its inter-war Gothic architecture is considered to hold significant historic, social and aesthetic value.

The project will begin in early 2022 and is expected to take around six months to complete.